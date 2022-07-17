Brightworth Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brightworth increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 105,686.1% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $145.53 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

