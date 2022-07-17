Brightworth Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brightworth lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

