Brightworth Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brightworth lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.
