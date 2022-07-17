Brightworth Buys 2,155 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

