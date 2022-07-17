Boyd Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,156 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.