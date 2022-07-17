Boyd Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 348.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

