BOMB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103,190.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $164,391.33 and $103,190.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,908.34 or 1.00210124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00042988 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024798 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001562 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.