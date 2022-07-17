Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.18.

NYSE BA opened at $147.74 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

