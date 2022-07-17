BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Short Interest Up 60.5% in June

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BOA Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOA Acquisition by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,138,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 910,771 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

BOA Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,529. BOA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

BOA Acquisition Company Profile

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

