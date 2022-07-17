BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 65,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.