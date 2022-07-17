BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

