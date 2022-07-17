BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($64.30) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($72.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.1 %

EPA BNP opened at €41.58 ($41.58) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($69.17). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.85.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

