BMO Capital Markets Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $365.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group cut Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $339.92.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average of $313.15. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.