BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.25.
BlueLinx Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $100.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
