BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.