Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,474.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $162,685.43 and approximately $48,474.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

