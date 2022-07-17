Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 116.2% in June

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 452,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Compass Point raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $230,893,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth $83,706,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 431,568 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 168,883 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 738,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

