Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 10.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $189.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

