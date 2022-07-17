Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $348,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,048,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $420.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.