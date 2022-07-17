Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $348,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,048,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $420.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.91.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.