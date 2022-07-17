Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 495 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $95.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.