Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

