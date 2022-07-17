Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

