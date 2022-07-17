Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $994,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises about 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

XHE stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.