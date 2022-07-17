Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.