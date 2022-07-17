Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

