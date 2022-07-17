BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 610,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $27.12.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
