BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 610,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $27.12.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 77,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 246,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

