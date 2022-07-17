BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,379.65

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,379.65 ($16.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,292 ($15.37). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,302 ($15.49), with a volume of 39,877 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,379.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,618.65. The stock has a market cap of £635.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.20.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.
