BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,379.65

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,379.65 ($16.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,292 ($15.37). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,302 ($15.49), with a volume of 39,877 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,379.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,618.65. The stock has a market cap of £635.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $13.00. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

