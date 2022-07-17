BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
MYN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.63.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.