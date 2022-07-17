BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

MYN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

