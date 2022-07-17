BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 130,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.