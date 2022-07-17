BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 130,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 551.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.