BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $3.85 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 5.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $41.78 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

