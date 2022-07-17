BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Brigham Minerals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

