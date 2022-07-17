BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $184,000 Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 172,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hyliion Price Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.