BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 299,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

GSST opened at $49.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

