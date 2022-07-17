BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 36,433 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after buying an additional 596,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525,019 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 892,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 795,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

UCON stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

