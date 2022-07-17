BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $85.85 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99.

