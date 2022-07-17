BitcoinPoS Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $298,433.32 and approximately $25.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,853,724 coins and its circulating supply is 5,642,270 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

