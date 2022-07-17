Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $312.68 million and $60.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $17.85 or 0.00083420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00283106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00077591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

