Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 149.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

