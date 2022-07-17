Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.77.

TSE:BIR opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$275,750.00. In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$1,216,250.00. Also, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$275,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

