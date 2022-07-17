Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $52,255.21 and approximately $12,995.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00034713 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022277 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
Bintex Futures Profile
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com.
Buying and Selling Bintex Futures
