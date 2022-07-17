Bezant Price Up 3.9% This Week (BZNT)

Bezant (BZNT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $266,130.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,278.67 or 1.00115205 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

