Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.11.

NYSE BERY opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

