Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.00) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BFSA. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($72.00) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($79.00) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($93.00) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €43.92 ($43.92) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43. Befesa has a 12 month low of €42.58 ($42.58) and a 12 month high of €73.60 ($73.60).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

