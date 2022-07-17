Beam Price Up 38.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $22.23 million and $15.69 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00062865 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 118,792,720 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.