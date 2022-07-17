Barclays Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $11.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latham Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.36.
Latham Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $703.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.89. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $29.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
