Barclays Raises Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,190

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,140 ($25.45) to GBX 2,190 ($26.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,815 ($21.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,585 ($18.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,723.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,889.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a GBX 13.42 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

