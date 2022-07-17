Barclays Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 775

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 775 ($9.22) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($9.82) to GBX 835 ($9.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $776.00.
Shares of PSO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
