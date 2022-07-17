Barclays Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 775

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 775 ($9.22) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($9.82) to GBX 835 ($9.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Shares of PSO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pearson by 795.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pearson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Pearson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

