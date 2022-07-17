Barclays Increases Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Price Target to €12.65

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.65 ($12.65) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($13.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

