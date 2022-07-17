Barclays Boosts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $45.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.12. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $139.99.

Insider Activity

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $651,022. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $54,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,584,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.