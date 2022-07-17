Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €239.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €239.00 ($239.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($214.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($255.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($194.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($230.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($240.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €183.00 ($183.00) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €159.40 ($159.40) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($221.10). The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 45.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €178.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €190.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.