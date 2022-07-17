Barclays Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($102.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($82.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($105.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Brenntag Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €61.32 ($61.32) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($56.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.09.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

